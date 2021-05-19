Caricom calls for Israel/Palestine ceasefire

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Community (Caricom) has expressed grave concerned for the recent escalation in violence between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

In a brief statement today, the Caricom said it joins the international community in calling for an immediate ceasefire and end to hostilities.

It said Caricom countries continue to support the United Nations' efforts towards a two-state solution as the best way forward.

The escalating conflict was reportedly sparked by unrest in Jerusalem that had simmered for weeks and led to clashes between riot police and Palestinians, fuelled by anger over planned Israeli expulsions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem.