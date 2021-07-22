Caricom chairman wishes success to regional athletes at Olympics

Caricom chairman wishes success to regional athletes at OlympicsThursday, July 22, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Caribbean Community (Caricom) Chairman, Gaston Browne is extending his best wishes to the 157 Caribbean athletes who will represent the different countries within the region at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games which begin Friday.
In a statement, Browne, who is also the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, said: “Throughout centuries, the Olympic Games have represented the highest form of international sportsmanship with the ultimate goal of cultivating people and world peace with sports. Overcoming differences between nationalities and cultures, while embracing friendship, a sense of solidarity and family.”
“Athletes, as you participate in the 2021 Tokyo Games, know that you are among the world's best of the best; continue to strive for excellence in your sporting discipline; fly your flag high with the pride, persistence and resilience that make us Caribbeans. I pledge my support and I wish each of you every success. Much love and blessings,” he said.
