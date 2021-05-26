Caricom describes Guyana as a 'valued member' of integration movement

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The Caribbean Community (Caricom) has described Guyana as a “valued member” of the regional integration movement and that it was looking forward to the country's “continued contribution” to the development of the region.

In a congratulatory message marking Guyana's 55th anniversary of independence on Wednesday, Caricom Secretary General, Irwin LaRocque, said Guyana has progressed “markedly since becoming a nation.

“Guyanese have made their mark globally in diplomacy, the arts, academia and sport. A valued member of the Caribbean Community from its inception, Guyana has played a pivotal role in shaping our regional integration movement,” LaRocque said, noting that in addition, being host of the Caricom Secretariat, “confers both a symbolic and a physical dimension to the centrality of its role.

“Mr President, the Community looks forward to Guyana's continued contributions, especially in your capacity as the Lead Head of Government with responsibility for agriculture and food security in the quasi cabinet of the Conference of Heads of Government. Those priority areas have taken on increased importance under your leadership, as the Community seeks to address and recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” La Rocque said in his congratulatory message to President Irfaan Ali.

He said Caricom pledges “its continued support and commitment to the people and Government of Guyana, especially in relation to the preservation of the country's territorial integrity”.