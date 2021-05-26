Caricom describes Guyana as a 'valued member' of integration movement

Caricom describes Guyana as a 'valued member' of integration movementWednesday, May 26, 2021
|
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The Caribbean Community (Caricom) has described Guyana as a “valued member” of the regional integration movement and that it was looking forward to the country's “continued contribution” to the development of the region.
In a congratulatory message marking Guyana's 55th anniversary of independence on Wednesday, Caricom Secretary General, Irwin LaRocque, said Guyana has progressed “markedly since becoming a nation.
“Guyanese have made their mark globally in diplomacy, the arts, academia and sport. A valued member of the Caribbean Community from its inception, Guyana has played a pivotal role in shaping our regional integration movement,” LaRocque said, noting that in addition, being host of the Caricom Secretariat, “confers both a symbolic and a physical dimension to the centrality of its role.
“Mr President, the Community looks forward to Guyana's continued contributions, especially in your capacity as the Lead Head of Government with responsibility for agriculture and food security in the quasi cabinet of the Conference of Heads of Government. Those priority areas have taken on increased importance under your leadership, as the Community seeks to address and recover from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” La Rocque said in his congratulatory message to President Irfaan Ali.
He said Caricom pledges “its continued support and commitment to the people and Government of Guyana, especially in relation to the preservation of the country's territorial integrity”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy