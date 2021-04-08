Caricom extends support to St Vincent as volcano threatens to erupt

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Caribbean Community (Caricom) says it has mobilised to support St Vincent and the Grenadines as it faces the possibility of an imminent eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

Following an evacuation order of the immediate area around the volcano by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Caricom said its member states have offered support to house evacuees from the affected area.

It noted that the scientific team from the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (SRC) has been in the country constantly monitoring the volcano and rendering scientific advice to the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

It also noted that the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has been working alongside the St Vincent National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), the SRC and the Regional Security System (RSS).

According to Caricom, the CDEMA has activated its regional support operation including the deployment of a specialist to St Vincent and the Grenadines and is providing technical assistance to NEMO with evacuation and logistics planning.

Caricom said it stands with the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines in this perilous situation.

This afternoon, St Vincent Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has issued an immediate evacuation order as the situation at La Soufriere volcano deteriorated.

Gonsalves also announced that several cruise ships would be arriving from Friday to help get residents out.