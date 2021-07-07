Caricom leaders express shock at assassination of Haiti's president

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) have expressed shock and sadness by the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, this morning.

The heads met in a special emergency session today in the wake of Moise's assassination.

The regional body said it is concerned by the condition of his wife, Martine Moise, who was gravely wounded in the attack and wished her a full and speedy recovery

The heads of Government strongly condemned the “abhorrent and reprehensible” act that comes at a time of deep turmoil and institutional weakness in the country. They called for the perpetrators to be apprehended and brought to justice, and for law and order to prevail.

“In accordance with its values, as expressed in its Charter of Civil Society, the Caribbean Community does not settle its differences by violence which undermines democracy and the rule of law, but peacefully through dialogue and recourse to democratic institutions,” the group said in a statement today.

Caricom furthered expressed its willingness to play a lead role in facilitating a process of national dialogue and negotiation to help the Haitian people and their institutions to craft an indigenous solution to the crisis.

The regional group called on the people of Haiti to remain calm, and to overcome their differences and unite at this moment of national peril.

The heads of Government also extended condolences to the family of President Moise, the Government and the people of Haiti.

As a mark of respect, it said member states will fly their national flags and the Caricom Standard at half-mast for three days beginning immediately, as well as on the day of the funeral.

