Caricom leaders meeting in emergency session on St Vincent

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders are meeting Thursday in an emergency session to deal with the ongoing eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent.

Caricom chairman and Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, will chair the meeting taking place this afternoon, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said.

It said Rowley has convened the meeting to “ensure that a fulsome regional response is rolled out in support of the people and government of St Vincent and the Grenadines”.

"Caricom states, including Trinidad and Tobago, as well as key regional institutions have already mobilised significant assistance to the beleaguered nation and are committed to supporting St Vincent and the Grenadines throughout this challenging period," the statement noted.