Caricom member states urged to be on alert for African Swine Fever

Caricom member states urged to be on alert for African Swine FeverSunday, August 01, 2021
|
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Caribbean Agricultural Health and Food Safety Agency (CAHSFA) has called on Caribbean Community (Caricom) Member States to intensify protective measures against the African Swine Fever (ASF) which is now confirmed to be in the Americas.
The disease has already killed more than 800 pigs in two locations in the Dominican Republic.
African Swine Fever is a highly contagious haemorrhagic viral disease of domestic and wild pigs.
According to CAHSFA, it is a transboundary animal disease that can be spread by live or dead pigs, domestic or wild, and pork products, contaminated feed and objects such as shoes, clothes, vehicles, and knives.
In China, ASF had significantly reduced the pig population in 2019 and it is widely believed that it has the potential for devastating consequences for the Caribbean.
Based on this, the matter was discussed at the recent annual meeting of the Caricom Committee of Chief Veterinary Officers.
Among the recommendations the meeting advanced to limit the spread of the disease to other countries in the Region were: increased border surveillance; activating or updating national disease emergency/contingency plans; intensifying surveillance and early detection mechanisms and activities intensifying regional coordination among development partners.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy