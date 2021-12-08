Caricom reiterates 'unwavering' support for Cuba

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The Caribbean Community (Caricom) and Cuba are observing the 49th anniversary of diplomatic relations on Wednesday with the regional integration grouping reiterating its “unwavering commitment to the further strengthening and enhancement of the bonds of friendship, cooperation and solidarity which unite us”.

Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, who is also the Caricom chairman, said in a statement that “today reminds us of that symbolic and courageous historic act of Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago on 8th December 1972, that has evolved over the years into a fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship based on solidarity.

“Caricom and Cuba have a lot of which they can be proud. A growing friendship spanning almost half of a century is a rare milestone in the history of any relationship,” Browne said, adding that Caricom countries “place great value on the strong and enduring bonds” with Havana.

He also spoke of the “excellent spirit of cooperation that has been of great assistance, both bilaterally and regionally, particularly with regard to human capacity-building and the provision of health care – critical inputs to improving the welfare of our people.

“[With] regard to the latter, the provision by the Government of Cuba of public health personnel to Caribbean nations to reinforce their response capacity in addressing the public health challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a vivid example of Cuba's continuing solidarity in the face of its own challenges, arising from the longstanding and universally-condemned US embargo.”

The Caricom chairman said that the relationship has been bolstered by the formal engagement ties developed over the years, South-South Cooperation, and efforts to strengthen trading links, even as he acknowledged that it is “an area in which more can be accomplished by both sides.

“We both also place great emphasis on the Caribbean remaining a Zone of Peace, without which the sustainable development for the benefit of our people will not progress.

“Today, the 49th Anniversary of these relations provides an opportunity to look back and to take stock of this exemplary relationship of good neighbourliness and South-South Cooperation – a relationship that has blossomed over the years, despite the test of time and the vicissitudes of regional and international geopolitics.”

Browne said Caricom remains “confident that our relations with Cuba will continue to flourish in the years ahead, despite the challenges we both face”.