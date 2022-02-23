Caricom signs declaration on roaming with telecom providers

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) – Grenada's Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell on Wednesday called for the total elimination of roaming charges within the Caribbean Community (Caricom) as the regional grouping signed the St George's Declaration on Roaming” with two of the telecommunication providers in the Caribbean.

“Today…is a day of immense significance for the Caribbean Community. It signals a period of extensive collaboration between Caricom and two of the major telecommunications operators within the region. At the same time, today signals the beginning of new opportunities for the region; opportunities that we should readily embrace,” Mitchell said at the ceremony with Digicel and Cable and Wireless.

Mitchell, who has lead responsibility for Science and Technology within the quasi Caricom Cabinet, said that regional governments have long recognised the value of collaboration and cooperation as core principles of regional integration.

“It is in this spirit that regional leaders agreed in 2014, to establish a Caricom Single Information Communication Technology (ICT) Space, having recognised the critical role that information and communication technology play in our social, cultural and economic development.”

He said essentially, the Single ICT Space represents the digital arm of the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) that allows for the free movement of skills, goods, services and labour across the 15-member regional integration grouping.

“Clearly, we cannot speak of the region's future prospects without an understanding of how digital technologies are transforming our economies and the region as a whole,” Mitchell said, adding that the still-unfolding global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to strike at the heart of the region's economic sectors, and has brought the issue of technology to the forefront.

He said both the public and private sectors were placed under pressure to accelerate online service delivery as movement was restricted to curb the spread of COVID-19 and that internet access, whether through fixed or mobile access, proved to be essential across all walks of life.

“For the past two years, our children have relied heavily, almost exclusively, on online learning platforms.”

Mitchell said that the roadmap for the Caricom Single ICT Space was approved by regional leaders at their summit in 2017 and it was envisaged that early adoption by governments would lead to accelerated and widespread use of ICT across all sectors.

“Progress has not been as fast as we would have liked, but this interim solution gives renewed impetus to our efforts to advance key aspects of the Single ICT Space,” he said.

“We are encouraged by the milestone being recorded today as we sign The Declaration of St George's – Towards the Reduction of Intra Caricom Roaming Charges. However, our eyes are set firmly on the ultimate goal which is to achieve the total elimination of roaming charges within Caricom.”

Mitchell said that the declaration essentially means that Caribbean citizens will have options to use their mobile phones as they move freely within the Caricom at reduced costs.

“Our citizens will be able to travel without the fear of incurring the normal exorbitant charges for voice and data usage as they conduct business or keep in touch with loved ones. We firmly believe that this critical reduction in roaming charges will help drive digital commerce, regional integration and economic development, and will have an even greater impact when total elimination is achieved.

“The current unpredictable cost of mobile roaming deters Caricom citizens from using their mobile phones as they travel throughout the region. Therefore, citizens and policymakers welcome today's declaration as it would make roaming charges more transparent, predictable and affordable within this Single Space.”

Mitchell said that Caricom must continue to deliver “real and tangible”, benefits for the citizens of this community and that it must facilitate a space that is conducive to business and leisure – a space for free and easy movement of people, goods and services, including data-driven services, all within an enabling legal and regulatory framework that secures and protects consumers.

He said with a mandate from the regional leaders, the Caricom Negotiating Team, began discussions with representatives of Digicel and Cable and Wireless in August last year.