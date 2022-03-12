Carifta: KC Wray takes U17 throws double

#Carifta: KC Wray takes U17 throws doubleSaturday, March 12, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Kingston College's Despiro Wray secured his place on the Jamaican team to the CARIFTA Games after he won the Under 17 boys discus on Saturday's second day of the three day Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the national stadium, to complete the double after he won the shot put on Friday.
On Saturday, Wray threw 45.88m for the win, beating William Knibb Memorial's Wensett Brown's 41.21m and Matthew McPherson, another Kingston College thrower, with 40.40m.
Meanwhile, Edwin Allen's Dionjah Shaw threw a personal best 41.99m to win the girls' Under- 17 discus throw on Saturday's second day of the three-day Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.
Her mark on Saturday beat the previous 40.31m she threw earlier this year at a JAAA/Puma Development Meet at GC Foster Sports College.
St Jago High's Rehanna Biggs was second with 40.21m as pre-event favourite Shamoyea Morrison of Edwin Allen finished third with a disappointing 40.01m.
Morrison had thrown 43.76m earlier in the year and was tipped to win the event.
-Paul A Reid
