Carifta: Exciting 800m finals expected on Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Sunday's 800m finals at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials promises to be competitive following Saturday's preliminary rounds at the National Stadium.

Very little separates the top finishers in three of the age groups that were contested as the Under-17 girls will be run as a straight final due to lack of sufficient entries.

Jamaica College's J'Voughnn Blake, the CARIFTA Games Under-17 silver medallist in 2019 and ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs bronze medallist last year, led the boys' Under-19 with 1:55.23 seconds winning the third heat ahead of St Jago High's Corlando Chambers' 1:55.88 seconds.

Kemarrio Bygrave, also of Jamaica College, won his heat with 1:56.08 seconds, just ahead of St Elizabeth Technical's Adrian Nethersole, the CARIFTA Games Under -17 bronze medallist in 2019, who ran 1:56.09 seconds.

A third Jamaica College runner Omarion Davis clocked 1:56.13 seconds with St Jago High's Tafar-Hi Hinds running 1:56.21 seconds.

Edwin Allen High's Rushana Dwyer, a gold and bronze medal winner at the CARIFTA Games in the Bahamas in 2018, was just marginally ahead of Holmwood Technical's Samantha Pryce in the Under 20 girls race.

Dwyer clocked 2:13.72 seconds to win the first heat while Pryce won the second heat with 2:13.78 seconds while Kishay Rowe of Alphansus Davis High won her heat in 2:14.06 seconds.

St Mary High's Shone Walters was also impressive with 2:14.34 seconds as well as Holmwood Tech's Jody-Ann Mitchell- 2:14.53 seconds and Edwin Allen's Rickeisha Simms- 2:14.64 seconds.

Maggotty High's Yoshane Bowen staked a claim by winning his heat of the Under 17 boys event in 2:00.52 seconds, Port Antonio High's Ainsley Brown ran 2:00.58 seconds to win his heat just beating St Elizabeth Technical's Rashid Green- 2:00.82 seconds.

The Jamaica College pair of Rasheed Pryce- 2:01.08 seconds and Tyrone Lawson- 2:01.11 seconds as well as Calabar's Chadwick Robinson-2:01.72 seconds will also hope to feature.

-Paul A Reid