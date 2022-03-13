Carifta: Favourites Levell, Lyston lead 200m

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Favourites Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen High and Brianna Lyston of Hydel High leads the Under- 20 boys and girls qualifiers after the preliminary rounds of the three- day Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) CARIFTA Games Trials at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Levell equalled his season's best 20.96 seconds (-2.2m/s) as he won the fourth heat, the only runner under 21.00 seconds on the day.

Kingston College's Adrian Kerr won the third heat in 21.39 seconds (-1.5m/s), ahead of Herbert Morrison's 100m champion DeAndre Daley-21.62 seconds while St Catherine High's Sandrey Davidson won his heat in 21.44 seconds (-2.1m/s).

Lacovia High's Jhordane Morgan was also a winner in his heat, clocking 22.07 seconds (-2.1m/s) while Mark-Anthony Daley of Herbert Morrison clocked 21.56 seconds (-2.2m/s).

None of the three Edwin Allen runners who placed in the top three of the girls 100m on Saturday- Tia and Tina Clayton and Serena Cole- turned out for the 200m which saw Lyston run 23.80 seconds (-0.3m/s) to win her heat, followed by Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard who ran a season's best 23.88 seconds (-1.8m/s) just off her personal best 23.87 seconds while St Jago High's Shenese Walker was second behind her in 23.89 seconds.

Ashley Barrett of Petersfield High won her heat in 24.14 seconds (0.0m/s) and Hydel High's Alana Reid also won her heat in 24.40 seconds (-1.3m/s).

Kingston College's Marchino Rose leads the boys' Under- 17 category with 21.82 seconds to win heat one that saw four runners making it to the final including St Elizabeth Technical's Rickoy Hunter whose 22.02 seconds was the next fastest of the morning, Clarendon College's Tremaine Hamilton-22.39 seconds and Calabar's Khamani Gordon-22.43 seconds.

Spot Valley High's Romario Hines won his heat in 22.41 seconds (-1.8m/s) and Maggotty High's Zachary Wallace won heat two in 22.46 seconds (-1.8m/s).

Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High was the fastest in the Under- 17 girls heats, running 24.09 seconds (-0.4m/s) followed across the line by Hydel High's Jody-Ann Daley-24.57 seconds.

Hydel's Onetta Mitchell won heat three with 25.39 seconds (-2.7m/s) while Edwin Allen's 100m winner Theianna-lee Terrelonge won heat two with 25.53 seconds (-1.5m/s).

-Paul A Reid