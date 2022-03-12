Carifta: Forbes and Hinds lead 400m hurdles

#Carifta: Forbes and Hinds lead 400m hurdlesSaturday, March 12, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College's Antonio Forbes and St Jago High's Safhia Hinds leads the boys and girls Under-20 400m hurdles after Saturday morning's preliminary rounds at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.
The top eight from the prelims for either gender will advance to Sunday's finals as both Under-17 events went straight to finals as there were not enough athletes to contest the preliminaries.
With two Jamaicans leading the world Under-20 rankings, the Boys Under-20 final is expected to produce quality performances and Forbes, the number two ranked athlete, led with 52.82 seconds to win his heat while the top-ranked Roshawn Clarke won his heat easily in 52.96 seconds.
Calabar High's Javel Fullerton was third best with 53.08 seconds followed by St Elizabeth Technical's Shamer Blake with 53.08 seconds and Petersfield High's Romario Stewart- 53.43 seconds.
Hinds clocked a personal best 59.25 seconds to stamp her class on the Under-20 field with Hydel High's Onieka McAnuff, a finalist at the World Athletics Under Championships, next best with 1:00.42 seconds and St Elizabeth Technical High's Shackelia Green next with 1:00.44 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
