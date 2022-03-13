Carifta: Lyston scorches the track in 200m

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Brianna Lyston of Hydel High ran a world Under-20 leading 22.66 seconds (0.3m/s), the second fastest ever by a Jamaican junior to win the girls' Under- 20 200m at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) CARIFTA Trials on Sunday at the National Stadium.

Lyston was unchallenged as she stormed to the win beating her previous personal best 23.18 seconds set at last year's World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya and eclipsed the previous world leading time of 23.18 seconds set by Australian Torrie Lewis a week ago.

Only Briana Williams has run faster as a Jamaican junior with her national junior record 22.50 seconds as Lyston was ranked 12th on the Jamaican list before Sunday's run.

Her teammate Alana Reid was second in 23.29 seconds with Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard was third in 23.65 seconds, both personal best times.

Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen ran a personal best 20.53 seconds (-1.2m/s) to land the boys' Under-20 200m after he was beaten in the 100m on Saturday as St Catherine High's Sandrey Davidson was second in 20.90 seconds, the same time given to Kingston College's Adrian Kerr.

Western champions swept the Under -17 races with Romario Hines of Spot Valley High and Sabrina Dockery of Lacovia High prevailing.

Hines, who was third in the 100m, ran 21.82 seconds (-1.2m/s) to take the boys' Under -17 event, beating St Elizabeth Technical High's Rickoy Hunter- 22.09 seconds and Zachary Wallace of Maggotty High third in 22.32 seconds.

Dockery clocked 24.03 seconds (-1.6m/s) to be first across the line in the Under -17 girls final, followed by Edwin Allen's 100m champion Theianna-lee Terrelonge- 25.02 seconds and Hydel High's Onetta Mitchell- 25.1 seconds.

-Paul A Reid