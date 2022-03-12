Carifta: Pottinger achieves personal best in high jump

KINGSTON, Jamaica- Brandon Pottinger produced a personal best 2.10m to win the boys' Under-20 high jump on Saturday's second day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Carifta Games Trials at the National Stadium.

The US-based jumper, who won the bronze medal in the Under -17 age group at the Carifta Games in 2019, improved on his previous personal best 2.06m set last year, and his new best is tied for third in the world.

Calabar High's Xavier Codling was second with 2.00m, the same height as third placed Tierick Smith of St Elizabeth Technical High School.

Edwin Allen High's Christopher Young avenged his loss in the shot put on Friday to Calabar High's Kobe Lawrence, turning the tables in the discus throw on Saturday.

Young threw a best of 57.38m to beat Lawrence's 55.36m with Kingston College's Altwayne Bedward third with 54.48m.

Jamaica College's Euan Young won the Under-17 boys long jump with a wind aided 6.41m (5.3m/s), beating Calabar High's Shevaughn Pryce- 6.13m (6.9m/s) and Muschett High's Johan-Romaldo Smythe- 5.59m (4.3m/s).

Paul A Reid