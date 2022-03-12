Carifta: Season's best for McDonald in Under-20 high jump

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Annishka McDonald jumped a season's best 1.78m to win the Under- 20 girls high jump on Saturday's second day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.

After clearing 1.75m several times this season, the St Jago High Class 2 ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs medallists last year, improved to just under her lifetime best 1.80m to set herself up for a spot on the team for the April 16-18 championships in Kingston.

Wolmers Girls' Malaika Cunningham was second with 1.75m, the same height cleared by three others including Vere Technical's Torian Caven who was given third place.

St Catherine High's Rohanna Sudlow won the girls' Under -17 long jump with a 5.69m (1.9m/s), ahead of Hydel High's Shemonique Hazel who also jumped 5.69m (-2.2m/s) with Excelsior's Shelly-Ann Taylor third with a wind-aided 5.37m (2.0m/s).

Sudlow won on the tie-breaker, a better second jump as she jumped 5.69m twice on the day while Hazel's next best was a wind-aided 5.54m (3.4m/s).

Paul A Reid