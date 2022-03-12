Carifta Trials: KC's White, Ferncourt's Campbell lead U17 400m qualifiers

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Tajh-Marques White of Kingston College and Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell led the qualifiers in the boys and girls Under 17 400m, respectively, as the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's Carifta Trials got underway at the National Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The top eight from each of the races advance to the finals set for Saturday's second day of the three-day meet with the top two from each heat advancing automatically.

White clocked 49.12 seconds to win the third heat while his teammate Marchino Rose was second best with 49.55 seconds, winning his heat as well.

Edwin Allen High's Antonio Powell (50.30 seconds) won the first heat and will be joined by Tremaine Hamilton of Clarendon College (49.89); Requel Reid of Calabar High (50.04); a third Kingston College runner, Dushaun Grant (50.84); Maggotty High's Zachary Wallace (50.10) and St Jago High's Damario Crooks (52.14).

Campbell, a gold medal winner at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs last year, won her heat in 54.52 and was followed by two Vere Technical runners, Shevaughn Thomas (56.09) and Ethorna Williams (56.83).

St Jago High's Quana Walker (56.48); Aaliyah Morgan of St Catherine High (57.17); Aliyah Grant of Holmwood Technical (57.49); Meckeda Legister of The Queens School (58.09) and Aaliyah Mullings of Hydel High (58.14 seconds) also advanced.

-Paul A Reid