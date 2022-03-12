Carifta Trials: Uter and Kelly lead U20 400m prelims

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Kingston College's Shaemar Uter and Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly set the pace in the preliminary rounds of the Under 20 boys and girls 400m at Friday's opening day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium.

Both finals on Saturday are expected to be closely contested with a number of top athletes lined up after Friday's first rounds.

Uter, who was a member of the Jamaican 4x400m team at last year's World Athletics Under 20 championships, won his heat in a season's best 46.99 seconds while Edwin Allen's Delano Kennedy took his heat in 47.63 seconds and the dangerous Malachi Johnson of Excelsior High won his heat in 48.20 seconds.

Shemar Palmer of Manchester High, Ferncourt High's Derrick Grant, Jasauna Dennis of St Elizabeth Technical, Mark Anthony Daley of Herbert Morrison and Jamaica College's Chevoney Reid are also through to the final.

Kelly had the fastest time in the Under 20 girls, running 53.81 seconds to win her heat followed by Hydel High's Oneika McAnuff in 54.23 seconds. Excelsior's Dejona Simpson also won her heat.

Shana Kaye Anderson of Bustamante High (54.30 seconds), Holmwood Technical's Torrian Noad (54.33 seconds) and Hydel's Daena Dyer (54.46) seconds were also impressive.

