Carpenter killed in Manchester

Carpenter killed in ManchesterWednesday, November 17, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police are probing the murder of a carpenter in the community of Settlement near Royal Flat in Manchester.
The victim has been identified as Otis Spence.
Preliminary reports are that Spence's body was found face down with what appeared to be gunshot wounds sometime this afternoon.
The police were summoned and the scene was cordoned off for processing.
Manchester has recorded 28 murders since the start of this year.
Kasey Williams
