Carpenter killed in suspected gun attack in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Police are probing the death of a carpenter in a suspected gun attack on Glasgow Road in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on the weekend.

Dead is 40-year-old Glenton Buchanan of Riverside in Kingsvale, Hanover.

Police say residents alerted them to what appeared to be a motorcycle crash on Glasgow Road about 5:50 pm Saturday.

On their arrival, the cops observed Buchanan lying on a section of the ground beside a motorcycle with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

A post mortem is to be conducted on the body at a later date.