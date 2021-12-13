Carpenter killed in suspected gun attack in Westmoreland

Carpenter killed in suspected gun attack in WestmorelandMonday, December 13, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Police are probing the death of a carpenter in a suspected gun attack on Glasgow Road in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on the weekend.
Dead is 40-year-old Glenton Buchanan of Riverside in Kingsvale, Hanover.
Police say residents alerted them to what appeared to be a motorcycle crash on Glasgow Road about 5:50 pm Saturday.
On their arrival, the cops observed Buchanan lying on a section of the ground beside a motorcycle with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.
A post mortem is to be conducted on the body at a later date.
