Carter to lead President's XI against England

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Discarded West Indies left-hander Jonathan Carter has been named to lead a Barbados Cricket Association President's XI in a Twenty20 warm-up against touring England next Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who played the last of his 33 One-Day Internationals (ODI) nearly three years ago, will oversee a 14-man squad which includes fellow West Indies players Keon Harding, Ashley Nurse and Kyle Hope.

Carter was Barbados Pride's leading batsmen in last year's Super50 Cup in Antigua where he averaged 61 in spite of his side's wretched campaign.

He subsequently featured for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in a single game during the Caribbean Premier League later in the year.

Harding, meanwhile, played a single ODI in a weakened squad on the tour of Bangladesh last January but Nurse has not featured at international level in two-and-a-half years while Hope played his last match in maroon colours four years ago.

Former Young West Indies stars Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young and Shamar Springer have also been named in the squad.

No spectators will be allowed at the game.

England are expected to arrive in the country Saturday for their five-match Twenty20 International series against West Indies at Kensington Oval from January 22 to January 30.

The team consists of captain Jonathan Carter, Shian Brathwaite, Leniko Boucher, Kyle Hope, Kadeem Alleyne, Kevin Stoute, Shamar Springer, Nyeem Young, Ashley Nurse, Joshua Bishop, Keon Harding, Ramon Simmonds, Stefon King, Zachary McCaskie.