Case against former Haitian Senator and family adjourned to next Thursday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The case against former Haitian Senator, John Joel Joseph, his wife and two children, for illegal entry into Jamaica has been adjourned until next Thursday, March 10, to facilitate an interview with the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) relating to their application for refugee status.

The family was charged with illegal entry into the island, after they allegedly fled Haiti after Joseph was linked to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

A representative from PICA was present in court today, Thursday March 3, indicating that while the immigration agency received the application for Joseph's wife and children, 38-year-old Edume, 18-year-old Schopenhauer and a nine-year-old, they have not done the interview portion of the application process.

“We have attempted to have the process expedited,” attorney-at-law for the family Donahue Martin, told the court, noting that the results of the application for refugee status should not take “more than a month,” given the sensitive nature of the case.

At the same time Martin, reiterated that Edume was fearful that their lives would be taken if the returned to Haiti.

“She had a gun pointed in her face,” Martin said, speaking of an alleged incident that happened to Edume while she was in her homeland.

However, due to the allegations being brought against Joseph by the Haitian authorities, he is not eligible to apply for asylum in Jamaica.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that Joseph arrived in the island illegally by boat in December last year, along with his family members, and he is one of three key suspects who were being hunted in relation to the July 2021 assassination of former Haitian President Moïse.

Moïse was killed on July 7 when a hit team invaded the presidential residence and shot him. His wife, Martine, was wounded but survived. Judicial police have questioned at least 21 presidential guards who were present on the fateful night.

