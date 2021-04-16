Case of 'missing' woman puzzles police

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The police are appealing to 32-year-old Shauna-Gaye Reid of Waterford, St Catherine to urgently make contact with them.

Reid was reported missing at the Waterford Police Station on March 27 and an investigation was immediately launched to ascertain her whereabouts, the police said.

The police said a woman made contact with them by phone, gave her name as Shauna-Gaye Reid, and stated that she was not missing.

“Based on an interview, investigators were satisfied that it was indeed Shauna-Gaye Reid,” the police said. “She was then removed from the missing persons' listing and previously circulated images of her were updated as returned.”

But the police said a missing person report was again made, and Reid was again listed as missing according to the Jamaica Constabulary's Missing Person Policy.

“She was contacted and agreed to attend the police station to prove that she was neither missing nor in any danger; however, she did not attend the station,” the police said.

The police are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shauna-Gaye Reid to contact the Waterford Police Station at 876-988-1763, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Additionally, the police are reminding people who are reported missing, and their relatives, of their responsibility to report to the nearest police station if the individual has returned.