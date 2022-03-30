Cassava Piece mourns Lorna

Residents of the hotbed community of Cassava Piece in St Andrew are reeling over the recent murder of a prominent resident and business owner.

The dead woman has been identified as Lorna Johnson.

Police report that the woman was attacked by gunmen and shot in the head minutes after she shut down her bar at Glen Drive in the community. The men approached her and attempted to wrest away her personal effects before peppering her with their bullets.

She died on the spot.

“These little boys think they have the power over life and death and take offence to any word of advice that does not fall in line with their life of criminality,” one resident, who asked not to be identified, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“Lorna was a good person. She looked out for the younger ones and always encouraged the youth to stay on the straight and narrow. We don't know why they killed her but we know she was not afraid to call out wrong when she saw it,” the resident said.

Johnson is a longtime resident of Cassava Piece who has operated her bar there for upwards of three decades, residents claim.

They also had harsh words for the police, who they said were warned about the presence of men wearing hoodies lurking in the area close to the bar before the killing occurred.

“People see the boy dem and call police but them never come until after the woman dead. Maybe if them did come and drive through the boy dem woulda either get caught or take way themselves, but true we are not rich people, them only come after crime commit,” another resident claimed.

Cassava Piece is bordered by Mannings Hill Road to the south, Glen Drive to the west, Clifton Boulevard at the east and Manor Park to the north. The community is nestled in close proximity to the Constant Spring Police station which is the headquarters of the St Andrew North Police Division.