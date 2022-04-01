Catherine Hall Sports Complex to reopen April 5

ST JAMES, Jamaica - The Catherine Hall Sports Complex in St James will reopen for the hosting of sporting events effective Friday, April 15, following a two-year hiatus.

The complex was being used as a temporary location for the Catherine Hall Health Centre, which was closed to facilitate rehabilitation work. The facility also served as a site for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination blitzes.

Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, made the disclosure at a press conference held at the St James Municipal Corporation in Montego Bay on Thursday.

He stated that the Municipal Corporation will be carrying out all the necessary remedial works to ensure the facility is fit for use, as the St James Health Department is slated to officially hand over the facility by Sunday, April 3.

“The stadium will be fully event-ready by April 15, 2022. Of course, with that, we're anticipating the return of top-flight football, not just to the parish of St James but to the Catherine Hall Stadium, and of course, we will be anticipating the sounds of excitement emanating from the stands,” he said.

He noted that the “necessary arrangements among stakeholders have begun to ensure that our track is back in shape, and the Western Relays will be back to its rightful place”.

He said the works to be undertaken will see the addition of new sporting disciplines being hosted at the venue.

“We are putting in the necessary work to realise the addition [of new events] and to ensure that they can be hosted at a world-class level,” the deputy Mayor added.