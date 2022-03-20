Cavalier FC, Mt Pleasant in 0-0 stalemate in JPL Sunday action

Cavalier FC, Mt Pleasant in 0-0 stalemate in JPL Sunday actionSunday, March 20, 2022
|
KINGSTON - Defending champions Cavalier FC and Mt Pleasant Football Academy played out a 0-0 draw in Sunday's Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel game at Sabina Park in Kingston.
It was back to back draws for Mt Pleasant FA who have not won in four outings and have seen their hot start cool off. The St Ann club now sits in third place on 19 points, three more than Cavalier FC who are in fifth place and were drawing their first game of the season.
Both teams squandered the few scoring chances they created and there must be concerns in both camps as Mt Pleasant have scored just three goals in their last four games after scoring 16 in their first six games.
Cavalier FC have been inconsistent all year and have only managed back-to-back wins once.
-Paul A Reid
