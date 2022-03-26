Cavalier FC beat Tivoli Gardens 3-1 in JPL

Cavalier FC beat Tivoli Gardens 3-1 in JPLSaturday, March 26, 2022
DRAX HALL, St Ann — Three goals in the first 26 minutes of the second half carried defending champions Cavalier FC to a come from behind 3-1 win over Tivoli Gardens in their Jamaica Premier League, powered by Digicel game at Drax Hall in St Ann on Saturday.
Tivoli Gardens led at half-time from an own goal but Cavalier FC rallied in the second half to win their sixth game overall and improved to 19 points.
The loss was the fourth straight for Tivoli Gardens as they slipped to ninth place as Vere United edged Montego Bay United 1-0 earlier at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence and jumped to seventh place on 12 points.
At Drax Hall on Saturday, Tivoli Gardens took the lead in the 31st minute when a wayward shot from Kemar Seivwright deflected off a Cavalier defender and past his goalkeeper Vino Barclett.
Cavalier FC were on level par in less than a minute into the second half when Colin Anderson finished from less than two feet out, a ball struck from outside the area beat the Tivoli Gardens goalkeeper Nathaniel Francis but came back off the left post and Anderson tapped in.
Jeovanni Laing punished some sloppy defending in the Tivoli area when he shot home from close range in the 56th minute after an initial shot was blocked.
Kenroy Campbell wrapped up the points in the 67th minute when he dribbled untroubled from midway the Tivoli Gardens half down the left flank before unleashing a thunderous left footer that flew into the far corner of the goal before the custodian could react.
Paul A Reid
