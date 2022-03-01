Cavalier blank Montego Bay United

Cavalier blank Montego Bay UnitedTuesday, March 01, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – Defending champions Cavalier FC rebounded from their loss to Vere United in the previous round to blank Montego Bay United 3-0 in their Jamaica Premier League encounter at Drax Hall on Monday.
After being held goal-less in the first half by a gutsy Montego Bay United team, Cavalier FC made three changes at the start of the second half which paid rich dividends as two of the three scored in the win.
The win took Cavalier to fifth place on 12 points as Montego Bay United are rock bottom on four points.
All three goals came in a 20-minute span as the St James club looked leg weary and Cavalier took full advantage.
Dwayne Atkinson, one of the substitutes, started the scoring when his shot from outside the area took an unexpected bounce and flew over the diving goalkeeper Darrien Tummings in the 60th minute.
Kenroy Campbell added a second in the 78th minute before another sub, Ronald Webster made it 3-0 in the 80th minute.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy