Cavalier blank Montego Bay United

ST ANN, Jamaica – Defending champions Cavalier FC rebounded from their loss to Vere United in the previous round to blank Montego Bay United 3-0 in their Jamaica Premier League encounter at Drax Hall on Monday.

After being held goal-less in the first half by a gutsy Montego Bay United team, Cavalier FC made three changes at the start of the second half which paid rich dividends as two of the three scored in the win.

The win took Cavalier to fifth place on 12 points as Montego Bay United are rock bottom on four points.

All three goals came in a 20-minute span as the St James club looked leg weary and Cavalier took full advantage.

Dwayne Atkinson, one of the substitutes, started the scoring when his shot from outside the area took an unexpected bounce and flew over the diving goalkeeper Darrien Tummings in the 60th minute.

Kenroy Campbell added a second in the 78th minute before another sub, Ronald Webster made it 3-0 in the 80th minute.

Paul A Reid