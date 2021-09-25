Cavalier clip Tivoli 1-0 to take advantage in first leg of JPL semi-final

KINGSTON, Jamaica— An 85th minute strike from substitute Colin Anderson helped Cavalier draw first blood against Tivoli Gardens in the first leg of their Jamaica Premier League semi-final at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence today.

The game seemed to be heading for a draw until super-sub, Anderson scored with his first involvement in the game, less than thirty seconds after coming on to the field.

It was a cagey first half with neither team willing to allow the other to get in behind their defensive line which resulted in only half chances being created by both.

Tivoli had a goal correctly ruled out shortly before half time after an acrobatic attempt from Stephen Barnett that ended up in the back of the net but the striker appeared to kick Jamoi Topey in the face while executing the kick.

Early in the second half a left sided cross from Kyle Ming eluded the Tivoli defense and came to Shaniel Thomas who somehow missed from three yards out.

Substitute Horatio Morgan got onto the end of a pass from a quick Tivoli counterattack but blazed his effort over the crossbar from just inside the goal area while under pressure.

A knock down by Gadial Irving to Jamar Purcell saw the midfielder fire a hard low drive on target but it went straight at Kewong Watkins in the Tivoli goal.

Then moments after entering the field of play Anderson was played in by Nickache Murray, behind the defence, with a brilliant through ball and rounded Watkins with his first touch before slotting home into an empty net to give Cavalier a precious first leg lead.

The teams will meet at the same venue on Wednesday for the second leg starting at 2:30pm.