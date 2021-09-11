Cavalier clip Vere United to claim last semifinal spot in JPL

Cavalier FC claimed the final semifinal spot in the Jamaica Premier League when they clipped Vere United 1-0 courtesy of a late goal from Kyle Ming in the final match of match week 11 and the final match of the regular season.

Despite the high stakes that both teams had to play for, the match was a slow burner as neither team seemed likely take full control of the contest in the first half although Cavalier seemed to be the team most likely.

With Dwayne Atkinson and Shaniel Thomas leading the line, Cavalier showed more endeavour in the second half and slowly turned the screws as the game wore on. But despite having the better of play Cavalier failed to trouble Kadeem Davis in the Vere goal.

It appeared that the game was heading for a draw and that Mount Pleasant FA, who occupied second spot after their win Friday, would be claiming that vital semifinal place.

That was until Melvin Doxilly provided the pass of the evening in the 84th minute for the overlapping Ming, who finished more like a striker than the wing back, that he is.

The finish was powerful and certain as Cavalier claimed three vital points and a small break, as they await the team that will emerge to face them from the quarterfinal round.

The top six teams to advance to the playoffs are, Waterhouse and Cavalier who go straight into the semifinals along with Mount Pleasant, Tivoli Gardens, Vere United and Harbour View who will battle each other in the quarterfinal round.