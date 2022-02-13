Cavalier defeat Harbour View

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kenroy Campbell scored late in the second half to lead defending champions Cavalier FC to a 1-0 win over Harbour View in their Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel fifth round game played at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Sunday.

Cavalier were scoring back-to-back wins for the first time this season and moved up to fourth place in the table on nine points as Harbour View slipped to sixth position after failing to win their last two games.

Cavalier, however, ended the game with 10 players when Richard King was shown the red card after getting two yellow cards in the game.

The game seemed headed for a the season’s first goal-less draw when Campbell’s sweetly struck left foot shot in the 87th minute from just outside the 18-yard area flew high into the top corner of the goal.

Paul A Reid