Cavalier defeat Harbour View

Cavalier defeat Harbour ViewSunday, February 13, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kenroy Campbell scored late in the second half to lead defending champions Cavalier FC to a 1-0 win over Harbour View in their Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel fifth round game played at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Sunday.
Cavalier were scoring back-to-back wins for the first time this season and moved up to fourth place in the table on nine points as Harbour View slipped to sixth position after failing to win their last two games.
Cavalier, however, ended the game with 10 players when Richard King was shown the red card after getting two yellow cards in the game.
The game seemed headed for a the season’s first goal-less draw when Campbell’s sweetly struck left foot shot in the 87th minute from just outside the 18-yard area flew high into the top corner of the goal.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy