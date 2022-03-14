Cavalier defeat Molynes in Premier League

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Defending champions Cavalier FC rebounded from their most recent loss to beat Molynes United 2-0 in their Jamaica Premier League ninth round game at Sabina Park on Monday.

Kyle Ming in the first half and schoolboy debutant, Christopher Pearson, in the second half, scored for Cavalier FC who continued their habit of alternating wins with losses all season long.

The win kept Cavalier FC in fifth place on 15 points but opened a three-point gap over Harbour View, while Molynes remained in 11th place after their seventh loss of the season.

Pearson, who represented Kingston College in the ISSA Manning Cup competition, had an outstanding game, setting up the first goal before securing the win scoring a second half penalty kick.

Ming gave Cavalier the lead almost on the stroke of half time when he headed in a cross from Pearson, beating goalkeeper Peter Harrison.

Pearson capped a good debut in the Premier League after he cheekily chipped the spot kick past Harrison in the 89th minute after Molynes United's Jeremy Nelson upended Kenroy Campbell just as he got into the Molynes area.



-Paul A Reid