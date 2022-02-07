Cavalier return to winning ways in Premier League

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Defending champions Cavalier SC are back to winning ways in the Jamaica Premier League powered by Digicel after edging Humble Lion 1-0 at the UWI/Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence in Kingston on Monday as the fourth round of games ended.

Cavalier has lost their last two games to slide down the points table but stopped the bleeding with a hard fought victory today as the Clarendon-based Humble Lion are still awaiting their first win of the season.

Former St Elizabeth Technical and Wolmer's Boys striker Ronaldo Webster scored the game's only goal, in the 39th minute when he beat goalkeeper Dennis Taylor.

It was the second loss for Humble Lion and they stayed in 11th place in the league on two points.

Paul A Reid