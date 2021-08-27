Cave Valley flooded from heavy rain

ST ANN, Jamaica— Heavy rain, which has been affecting various parishes over the past 24-hours, has left Cave Valley in Southwest St Ann flooded.

Residents have been unable to leave their homes and motorists have been forced to use alternate routes since Thursday afternoon.

A few shops are now covered by water, according to Sherona Johnson who lives in the area. Her business place, a hair salon, is among the structures which are immersed.

“My shop is covered under water, luckily I got to take my stuff out because I know that area would flood and my shop is always the first to be under water,” she told Observer Online.

The 25-year-old says she is worried about life after the flood, as it will be a struggle for her to resurface from the damage.

“It's a ply board shop but I don't have any money to rebuild a shop and this is going to be a struggle for me,” she said.

The flood prone area, Johnson revealed, has destroyed her shop on several occasions over the past three years. She is calling on the relevant authorities to take action.

“They should broaden the river beds where the water would flow easily without having to enter the town area so we won't have to go through this all the time,” she said.