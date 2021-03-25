Cay closure extended until April 13

Cay closure extended until April 13Thursday, March 25, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) says all cays remain closed for the period March 25 to April 13 except the Morant and Pedro Cays which fall under the Morant and Pedro Cays Act of 1971.
The ODPEM reminded the public that no activities should take place at these locations as the country continues to seek to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The agency said breaches of the protocol attract a fine of up to $1,000,000.
The JDF Coast Guard and the Marine Police will continue to rigorously monitor the cays and all other locations to enforce the laws and ensure that the public is conforming to the established measures, the agency said.
It further reminded the general public to adhere to the protocols under The Disaster Risk Management Act (Enforcement Measures) (No 3) Order 2021.
