Cayman Finance reacts to G7 global minimum tax announcement

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — Today, Cayman Finance responded cautiously to the announcement by the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations of a landmark deal that could help countries collect more taxes from big companies and enable governments to impose levies on United States tech giants such as Amazon.com Inc and Facebook.

“The Cayman Islands is a tax neutral jurisdiction and our financial services industry is the world's leader in international investment funds, which are internationally recognised as tax neutral,” said Jude Scott, the chief executive officer of Cayman Finance, which describes itself as a global tax neutral financial hub efficiently connecting law abiding users and providers of investment capital and financing around the world.

“Cayman achieves tax neutrality in the simplest and most cost-effective way possible: it does not add another layer of tax on top of that imposed by other jurisdictions. This enables our financial services industry to do what it does best, facilitating investment throughout the world, thereby driving global economic growth and prosperity,” Scott said.

In his statement, Scott added that the financial services industry, “will continue to play this important role, much needed during this time of recovery from a global pandemic, following any implementation of a global minimum tax rate for multinational enterprises.

“Our tax neutral regime recognises the importance of taxing the right people, at the right place, at the right time. Indeed, Cayman's tax information-sharing commitments enable more effective tax collection by other jurisdictions.”

The agreement by the G-7 finance ministers in London last weekend satisfies a demand by Washington for a minimum corporate tax rate of “at least 15 per cent” on foreign earnings and paves the way for levies on multinationals in countries where they make money, instead of just where they are headquartered.

United Kingdom Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the historic G7 deal outlines a global corporation tax on large firms of at least 15 per cent will “level the playing field”.

Scott said that taken as a whole, “Cayman's tax neutrality and international commitments protect against tax evasion, aggressive tax avoidance, unfair tax competition and any tax harm to other jurisdictions”.

“That's a record we are proud of and will continue to advocate for in international standard-setting efforts,” he added.

The G7 countries said that the new deal is aimed at modernising the century-old international tax code and cools transatlantic tensions that threatened to spill into a trade war under Donald Trump. But key details are still to be nailed down, more nations must sign on, and full implementation could take years.