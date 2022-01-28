Cayman islands to allow children into the island regardless of vaccination status

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (CMC)— The Cayman Islands (CI) says children 11 years and younger will now be permitted to enter the British Overseas Territory regardless of their vaccination status.

In a statement, the CI said that the island has officially entered Phase 5 of its strategic phased re-opening plan, allowing for “children aged 11 years and younger…to travel to the destination accompanied by vaccinated adults regardless of the child's vaccination status.

“In addition, quarantine requirements for all travellers are shortened from 10 days to seven days, and testing protocols have been altered, now requiring travellers to submit a lateral flow test (LFT) on days two, five and seven of their stay.”

Tourism and Transport Minister, Kenneth V Bryan, said these changes will make it much easier to travel to the destination with children and allow families to enjoy a “well-deserved, relaxing holiday in Cayman once again."

“Family travel is an important segment of our tourism industry, and these new protocols will bring a range of encouraging benefits to Caymanians and our tourism partners. We are very excited to usher in this new phase and remain optimistic for the future of Cayman tourism,” he added.

The government said under Phase 5, children between the ages of five and 11 will be required to undergo the same testing requirements as adults, while children below the age of five are not subject to pre-arrival, or on-site testing.

The authorities also announced that on -island testing requirements have also been adjusted and that while a PCR test on day 10 is no longer required, those who test positive “the PCR test confirmation and any additional testing to exit quarantine will be covered by the Cayman Islands Public Health Department.

“Children aged four years and under will not require testing. Children between the ages of five years to 11 years will be required to undergo the same testing requirements as adults.

“Phase 5 protocols require travellers to the Sister Islands to provide a negative certified LFT or PCR test prior to departure to Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

“For nearly two years, families with young children have been unable to experience the magic of the Cayman Islands together. Now, they can return to our shores and create lifetime memories in a safe environment,” said Rosa Harris, director of tourism for the Cayman Islands.

“We are eager to welcome families back and share all that our beautiful islands have to offer.”

The Cayman Islands has recorded 15 deaths and 13, 734 infections linked to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020.