Cayman tech company woos Indian and regional IT talent

Nearshore Americas (NSA) , the BPO and Information Technology news source has highlighted new developments in the Cayman Islands, where PeerIslands, an IT consultancy which delivers cloud digital transformation (DX) services from the Cayman Islands is putting down roots.

Narayn Sridharan, CEO at PeerIsland told NSA that the Cayman Islands is vying to become the Singapore or Hong King of the region. It's a very desirable place to work. He intends to play a big role in this development.

The Information specialist has been staffing his company with talent from India, and Latin American countries like Brazil, Colombia, and Argentina. Others are from Cayman Islands, Canada and the US.

The workers, the CEO states, are being remunerated at rates equal to Dallas, Houston, or Washington, DC. He says developers in India that were making US$30,000 annually only a few years ago can now command up to US$60,000.

PeerIsland's work is centred on providing services to “tech companies that have dozens of applications, and they want to transfer those to the cloud.” Customers are global organizations, usually in the US, with large IT groups. These companies need people who understand how older systems work, but who are also up to date on the latest technologies. At PeerIslands employees must be willing and able to acquire new skills, the CEO told NSA.

Much of PeerIslands work comes from its partnership with MongoDB, a global, publicly traded database company. The CEO said that the Cayman Islands has “the added advantage of delivering access to high quality education and healthcare in a safe environment, with a welcoming culture. This is a huge plus.”

He told NSA, “It has turned out very well, and we are now looking at making hires from Eastern Europe.” NSA notes that, at over $85,000 a year, the Cayman Islands has the 8th highest per capita GDP in the world, acting as one of the foremost offshore banking centres.