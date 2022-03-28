Caymanas Park announces revised COVID-19 protocols

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Caymanas Park has announced that based on the Prime Minister's recent announcement regarding the lifting of the DRMA measures, it will be revising some of its COVID 19 protocols.

According to a release, in keeping with the Public Health Enforcement Measures (Coronavirus COVID-19 Order 2022), mask wearing at the Park is now optional but is still strongly encouraged for patrons who will be watching the races from the stands. Masks will, however, remain mandatory for entry to all enclosed areas including the North Lounge, the Director's Box and the Jockey Club.

Additionally, the number of people permitted to take photographs with the winning horse in the Winners' Enclosure will be increased from four to five.

Some of the previous measures implemented will remain mandatory including mandatory sanitization for all patrons to enter the park, the use of the Gregory Park entrance as the sole entry point for patrons.

Licensed personnel and racing officials are still required to wear masks and sanitize to enter sterile areas including the Racing Office, Trainers' Room, Jockeys' Room, The First Aid Post, Testing Barn, JRC Veterinarian Office, Paddock, and the Lasix Barn (Northern Stable Area) among others. The Starter and starting gate team will also continue to observe the relevant protocols while performing their duties on race days and during the hours of schooling.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Caymanas Park has worked in tandem with regulators, the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission in establishing protocols that have helped keep its customers, stakeholders and employees safe.

“Our rigorous protocols implemented early in the pandemic including health checks and sanitation checkpoints have allowed us to operate through a challenging period and we're grateful to our regulators, stakeholders and racing fans for their continued support and feedback," the Park shared in a statement.

They went on to indicate that despite a relaxation in their COVID-19 protocols, the health and safety of their industry and its stakeholders remain top priority.

"We continue to keep the health and safety of our industry, and all its stakeholders, as a top priority. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back to Caymanas Park – the home of the best thoroughbreds in the Caribbean” said SVREL General Manager, Lorna Gooden.

The company also sought to reassure punters that the current entry fee structure will remain the same: North Lounge $1,500; Reserve Stand $1,000; Clubstand $600; Grandstand $500; Bleachers $300.