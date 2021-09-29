Caymanas Park touts payouts of over $300m for Reggae 6 product

Caymanas Park touts payouts of over $300m for Reggae 6 productWednesday, September 29, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— With the one-year anniversary of the popular Reggae 6 Jackpot-style multi-wager bet on the horizon, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) is lauding its success as to date. The company says it has paid out $370 million while realising the millionaire goals of 38 lucky punters.
In a statement, SVREL announced that it will commemorate the popular betting product's anniversary, with the running of the Inaugural Reggae 6 Anniversary Trophy on October 2, 2021 – a Three-Year-Old NW2(Lifetime) over six furlongs – while increasing the purse for the trophy race to J$1.1 million.
Punters will have many opportunities to win big on the day, as a mandatory payout for the Reggae 6 has been scheduled, pending approval by the Betting, Gaming & Lotteries Commission, SVREL said. The pool, the company said is expected to exceed J$16 million.
Lorna Gooden, SVREL's General Manager, is elated with she said is the betting product's success.
“We listened to the feedback from our punters and are committed to delivering a product that gives them the chance to win big with a small bet. It's safe to say we have delivered on this promise, and we hope to see even more record-breaking wins in the upcoming year,” she said.
“Our team has remained committed to our theme of 'Making Millionaires'. The work continues as we examine, re-imagine and improve our offerings here at Caymanas Park. We look forward to an exhilarating race day for horsemen and customers alike,” Gooden added.
The Reggae 6 multi-wager bet requires the bettor to select the winner in each of the first six consecutive races on a race card. It features a J$10 bet minimum, with:
A minimum guaranteed payout of J$2 million,
An added Single Winner Jackpot and,
A minimum guaranteed payout of J$1 million, for the Single Winner Jackpot, on the first day of the bet cycle.
