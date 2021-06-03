Cays reopen, but only for beach activities — ODPEM

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) says that the cays have reopened but only for beach activities.

In a statement today, the agency warned that there should be no party or entertainment activities on the cays and said individuals found engaging in such actions will be prosecuted under the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Act 2015.

It stressed that all parties and entertainment events on land or at sea are prohibited under the DRM Act Enforcement Orders (No.5) and attract a fine of up to $1 million.

The ODPEM further encouraged the public to continue to adhere to all the COVID-19 health protocols outlined by the government and continue to obey all protocols under the Disaster Risk Management Enforcement measures, wear a mask in all public spaces, sanitise and or wash your hands as often as possible, and maintain physical distance of at least six feet.