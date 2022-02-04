Cement spill causes traffic pile-up in Mandeville

Cement spill causes traffic pile-up in MandevilleFriday, February 04, 2022
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— There is now a pile-up of traffic on the New Green main road in Mandeville, Manchester due to a cement spill.
People on the scene told OBSERVER ONLINE that shortly before 4:00 pm bags of cement fell off a truck which was traversing the main road.
Residents from New Green Close and Patrick Road have been trying to clear the spill by loading wheelbarrows, bags and buckets with cement.
Police and firefighters are now on the scene.
Kasey Williams
