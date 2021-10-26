Central Kingston tense following gang shootout

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite a heavy security presence in the central Kingston area, there was an early morning shootout between rival members of the Dark Syde and Genna Syde gangs.

Reports are that the shootout happened at the intersection of East Queen Street and Smith Lane.

The police say they have recovered over 15 spent cases so far from the scene.

No fatalities were reported, however, the community remains tense.

More details soon.