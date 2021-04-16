Central Westmoreland constituents call on George Wright to resign

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— About 40 placard-bearing Westmoreland Central constituents today staged protests at two locations in the constituency, demanding the resignation of embattled Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for the area George Wright.

“We bun a fire pon di man dem weh a beat woman,” said Wayne Vacciana, one of the protestors.

“Wright must go. How is he going to address a function where ladies or children are present? He is a bad example.”

The group, comprising both male and female residents, started their protest in the town of Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland's capital, before proceeding to the Whithorn square to join other protestors.

“I am here supporting women,” said Dave Scott, another constituent who was among the protestors.

“I am a man, we are of the stronger sex and since we are of the stronger sex we should be protecting the weaker sex. It is a situation where we cannot have our representative in Parliament supporting violence against women. It is an untenable situation and we are demanding the removal of the member of parliament and I here say if that member of parliament were on the other side (People's National Party), we will still be protesting and asking him to go. It is not political, but rather a social situation when it comes on to our women.”

People's National Party councillor caretaker for the Cornwall Mountain Division, Abigail Malcolm, said she decided to support the protest because she has experienced domestic abuse.

“We are protesting because violence against our women is becoming too much of a practice, it is too much,” she expressed, “As a victim, I walked away because I gained the strength and victim to walk away. If I had stayed maybe I wouldn't be here today, I'd be a dead woman. So when you look on that video to see a MP who should be setting an example for us hitting a woman like that, that is not setting an example for us. He must go and he should go,” she argued.

Wright is alleged to be the man seen assaulting a woman in a video which has gone viral.

Earlier this week, he provided police with a statement after having previously reporting to them that he had been attacked by a woman.

The woman has also given a statement to the police.

Rosalee Wood