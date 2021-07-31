Chad Wright takes ninth in discus at Olympics

TOKYO, Japan – Chad Wright, Jamaica's only representative in the men's discus throw final at the Tokyo Olympics, finished a creditable ninth and just missed out on receiving an additional three throws on Saturday.

Wright, who qualified for the final after his 11th place finish in the first round, had a best throw of 62.56m in the third round but failed to get into the top eight and a shot at the medals.

Jamaican World Championships silver medallist Fedrick Dacres and Traves Smikle had both failed to make it past the first round as Wright participated in his first major global championships final.

-Paul A Reid