Chalky Hill Road in St Ann now impassable

Chalky Hill Road in St Ann now impassableWednesday, July 28, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that the Greenwich Park to Davis Town Road, popularly known as Chalky Hill Road, in St Ann is now impassable.
This is as a result of two trucks being stuck in the corner above the “Dumpling Shop”. One of the trucks appears to be disabled.
Motorists travelling between Golden Grove and Drax Hall or St Ann’s Bay to Golden Grove can use alternative routes such as the North-South Highway, the St Ann’s Bay to Golden Grove roadway or via Ocho Rios to Moneague.
Motorists are further advised to exercise caution while using these alternative routes. The agency stated that it will provide an update once the roadway is cleared.
