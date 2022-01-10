Champions JC look to head back to Manning Cup final at Charlie Smith expense

Champions Jamaica College (JC) will be looking to book a spot in the 2021-2022 final of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup at the expense of Charlie Smith High when they meet in the opening game of the doubleheader at the Stadium East field starting at 1:00pm Monday.

When the two teams met in the first round of the competition, JC ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Charlie Smith at the Ashenheim Stadium.

Since then, JC have put together a seven-game winning streak in the Manning Cup which includes six clean sheets as they overcame a slow start which saw them claim just a single point from their opening two games.

Davion Ferguson now has his boys heading in the right direction and will be hoping that they will recover quickly from the semifinal loss to Dinthill Technical in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

“The incentive of the Manning Cup is normally enough to motivate them. We will get them recovered and we will prepare for the game,” Ferguson said after the loss.

For JC, the allure of the Manning Cup always shines through and they will be ready for the challenge of Charlie Smith. The 'Dark Blues' captain Duncan Ferguson and right winger Tarick Ximines are among the goal threats that the team from Arnett Gardens need to keep a keen eye on.

Ximines, in particular, has a thunderous shot and has proven to be deadly from set pieces close and not so close, to goal. Charlie Smith will be weary of giving away free kicks within his range.

Ferguson expects a tough game from a much-improved Charlie Smith team from when they first met in November.

“It will be a battle. Charlie Smith won’t come and lay down and play dead. They are a good team and they have the incentive also of playing to reach the final, so we have to be ready and we will be ready for them.

“It is the second meeting. The first one we won 2-0 but if you check on a whole in terms of how we prepare we will just go ahead, review their last two or three games and see how we prepare for that one,” he said.

Charlie Smith have not been impressive, but they have been dogged this season and their qualification into the final four proves just that.

After being blanked 0-3 by Kingston College they recovered to beat Excelsior High 2-1 and Kingston Technical High 4-1 to earn their place. Now they will be hunting a finals berth against the champions and they will certainly need to be at their very best.

Their leading scorer, Andre Gibbs, failed to perform in the loss at the Ashenheim Stadium, but he must be ready to go from the first whistle on Monday.

Eugene Williams, who assumed the top post at Charlie Smith at the start of the season, will be looking to earn the respect of everyone by pulling off a massive upset against JC.

“We are feeling great. Everyone wrote us off, but we are just proving them wrong,” he said after qualifying for the semis.

They have had time to prepare for the game, something he promised to do in his post-match interview in late December.

“We have two weeks to prepare for the semifinal. We know it’s not going to be easy, but if you want to be champions you have to beat the best.”

His plan was to improve every aspect of his team ahead of their second date with JC.

“We have to work on the whole team. We have to get the backline up, the midfield up, the attackers up. “So, we will have to do a lot of work in the two weeks that we have. I won’t disclose it, but I know I am going to plan for them.”

Williams has no illusions about the task at hand but hopes his boys will be ready to go.

“We know that Jamaica College is a good team, but we have to prepare our team. On the day we have to come out and do what we are supposed to do.”

This game is likely to be a nail biting affair or a blowout, depending on how the teams show up on Monday afternoon.