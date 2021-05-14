Champs 2021: Calabar's Kobe Lawrence win Class 1 shot put

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As expected Calabar High's Kobe Lawrence won the Class 1 boys shot put gold on today's fourth day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Athletics Championships at the national stadium.

Lawrence, who led the World Under 20 list earlier in the year with his personal best 19.15m but has since slipped to number eight, threw 19.00m to win by a wide margin over Edwin Allen's Christopher Young threw a massive personal best 18.30m up from his previous best 17.73m set last year at the STETHS Invitational in Santa Cruz.

Young's 18.30 is also the qualifying mark for the event at the World Athletics Under 20 championships set for Nairobi, Kenya in August and joins Lawrence as the Jamaicans with the standard.

Denz Simmonds of Calabar was third with 17.26m.

Paul A Reid