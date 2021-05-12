Champs 2021: Calabar out of Class 1 relays

Champs 2021: Calabar out of Class 1 relaysWednesday, May 12, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— If the boys points table is close going into the sprint relay finals on Saturday, defending champions Kingston College, as well as Jamaica College and St Jago will have the edge after qualifying for all three events.
Calabar High lead the qualifiers in Class 2 and 3 but was 10th best after the preliminaries in Class 1 with their 41.35 seconds. Western Champs winners Petersfield High also failed to get past the first round today, as they were 11th best in Class 1.
St Elizabeth Technical High just missed making it to all three finals after their Class 2 team was disqualified after the lead off runner jumped the gun.
St Jago High leads the Class 1 qualifying after running 40.28 seconds to win their heat, Jamaica College are next best with 40.59 seconds with Wolmers Boys third with 40.64 seconds.
Kingston College just got in with the eight bets time 41.06 seconds.
Calabar High ran 41.26 seconds to lead Class 2, with Jamaica College next on 41.37 seconds, St Jago- 41.61 seconds and Kingston College- 41.63 seconds followed.
Calabar's Class 3 team ran 43.19 seconds to qualify first followed by Kingston College- 43.61 seconds, Jamaica College-44.31 seconds and STETHS- 44.70 seconds.
Paul A Reid
