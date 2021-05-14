Champs 2021: Calabar's Javar Thomas wins triple jump gold

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Calabar High School's Javar Thomas led from the first round to win the Class 2 boys' triple jump at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls Championships at the national stadium today.

Thomas' 15.23m (1.8m/s) in the first round stood up to the test as Kingston College's Jaydon Hibbert took second with 15.15m (0.8m/s) in the final round but his second best mark of 15.04m would still have seen him taking the silver over Jamaica College's Michael Curriah's 14.61m, edging Calabar's Nathan Wade's wind-aided 14.60m (3.0m/s).

Paul A Reid